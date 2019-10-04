Goa CM provides injured tourist ride to hospital in convoy

On his way back from the Dabolim international airport, after returning from an official visit to the national capital where he met several BJP leaders as well as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he stopped the convoy at the Zuari bridge to enquire after the woman who was knocked down in a hit and run case.

Sawant, who is a doctor in alternative medicine, examined her wounds and then facilitated her visit to the nearest hospital in a car from his convoy. The video of Sawant rendering help to the injured tourist was uploaded to the social media by an eyewitness.

"The Chief Minister also enquired whether the injured lady had noted down the number of the vehicle which had collided with a two-wheeler," an official attached to the Chief Minister's Office said.