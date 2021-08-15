Goa CM Sawant hoists national flag, speaks about 16,000 litres of free water to people in state

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in a state-level function at Panaji on Sunday.



"On behalf of Goa citizens and the government, I would like to extend my greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 75th Independence Day," Sawant said.

He announced that the state government will provide 16,000 litres of free water every month on per-month basis from September 1.

"This will have its benefits. Water will be utilized in lower quantities by people. We have made the water bills free to provide them relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. This will benefit the marginalized people and we are working for their benefit," added Sawant.

He also said that Goa had become the first state to provide the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 90 per cent of its eligible population.

Shripad Naik, the current Minister of State (MoS) of Tourism in the Union government was also present at the event.

"It is a matter of happiness that we are celebrating our 75th year of independence. I would like to salute the freedom fighters and their families who sacrificed their lives for this nation and it is because of them we are getting to celebrate our 75th year as an independent nation," said Naik.

He appealed to the citizens to do their bit for their society and India.

On Tourism, Naik said: "The Covid pandemic has still not gone. We will have to wait for a while before we reopen domestic and international tourism for all. The centre is prepared for that but we will have to wait."

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

