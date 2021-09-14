Goa CM Sawant meets Fadnavis at Mumbai residence

Sawant tweeted photos of himself taking blessings from the Ganesh idol installed at the Maharashtra Opposition leader's residence.

Panaji, Sep 14 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met BJP's Goa poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Took blessing of Lord Ganesh at the residence of Former CM of Maharashtra Shri @Dev_Fadnavisji, in Mumbai," Sawant said in his tweet.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis was appointed as the in-charge of the Goa assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Sawant stopped over at the Fadnavis residence enroute from Gujarat, where he had gone on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

--IANS

maya/skp/bg