Goa CM stops convoy to help road accident victim

Panaji, Jan 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his official convoy to offer assistance to a road accident victim at Khandekar village in South Goa district.

A video of Sawant re-assuring the victim, who was knocked off a two-wheeler and assisting police personnel, onlookers has gone viral.

The accident occurred on Tuesday mid-morning nearly 35 km from Panaji. Sawant, who is a doctor of alternative medicine, was at the same time enroute to an official function.

Sawant, along with his personal security officers is seen speaking to the victim, asking him about the nature of the injured person's injuries as well as his name and address.

The Chief Minister is also heard asking his convoy personnel to search for the victim's phone in order to inform his family. In the video an exasperated Sawant, is also heard questioning the delay in the response time of the 108 ambulance. maya/in