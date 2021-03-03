Goa CM takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Sanquelim (Goa) [India], March 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim.



He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

"Received the first dose for #COVID19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate #COVID19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted.

India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. (ANI)