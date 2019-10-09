Goa CM to campaign for BJP in Maharashtra polls

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said, that he had been allotted the responsibility of campaigning in several Western Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai.

"My responsibilities are Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Karad and Mumbai areas. I will be participating in corner meetings and interaction with youngsters. Tomorrow morning, I will be leaving on the Maharashtra tour," Sawant said, adding that he would also be participating in public meetings in the state, where election to 288 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on October 21.

Sawant also said, that BJP ministers in Goa and party workers would be campaign for the saffron party in the Konkan belt.