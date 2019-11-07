Goa CM to inquire about Panchayat charging tourists for taking pictures

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he would inquire about Parra village Panchayat allegedly charging tourists for taking pictures in the area.

"I will enquire about the issue of a Panchayat charging tourists for taking pictures in Parra village here under Swachhta tax," Sawant told ANI.



The matter came to light on Wednesday after some locals took to social media to highlight that the Panchayat of Parra village, located about nine km from the capital of Goa, had started levying a tax on clicking pictures or shooting videos in its jurisdiction.

Parra is the ancestral village of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar. (ANI)

