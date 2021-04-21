Goa Cong prez files forgery plaint against 10 BJP MLAs

In a complaint filed before the Panaji police station, Chodankar has also said that the ten MLAs led by current deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar had allegedly "conspired together and fraudulently created a false document claiming it to be resolution of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee" before submitting the document to Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar.

Panaji, April 21 (IANS) Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday accused 10 BJP MLAs of allegedly committing forgery and fraud while breaking away from the Congress and merging into the BJP in 2019.

"I have filed the complaint as the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and as the overall in-charge and custodian of records, which includes register books which are maintained for recording minutes of the meetings of the Committee," Chodankar said.

The development comes a day after Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in an oral order dismissed a disqualification petition filed by Chodankar against the ten MLAs.

Chodankar in his petition had argued the split by the 10 Congress MLAs and their subsequent merger into the BJP was illegal and violative of the provisions of Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution.

