Goa Congress condemns arrest of Disha Ravi

Panaji, Feb 16 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Tuesday condemned the arrest of 21-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, with the State President of the party's women's wing, Pratima Coutinho, claiming that those who are fighting for justice for the protesting farmers are being branded as "anti-national" and "terrorists".

"We condemn this act. We stand by the girl, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Disha Ravi has been arrested to send a warning to the people of India, who are supporting farmers' protests," Coutinho said.

"Those who are fighting for justice are being branded "anti-national" and "terrorists" by the Central government. India gained independence because of tools like voicing dissent and 'satyagraha'. The right to protest is a fundamental right under the Constitution," Coutinho added.

The Bengaluru-based Ravi was arrested on February 13 for allegedly editing a toolkit released online by global environment activist Greta Thunberg for supporting protesting Indian farmers.

