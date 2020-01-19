Goa Congress demands BJP minister Godinho's resignation for fair probe in Prakash Naik case

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Sunday demanded the resignation of BJP Minister Mauvin Godinho to ensure a fair probe into the death of Merces Panch Prakash Naik.

Chodankar alleged that Wilson Godinho, an elder brother of the minister, has been named in the WhatsApp message that was sent by Naik seconds before his death.

"Congress was waiting and watching the investigation by Goa Police. But as the time passed, Wilson Godinho's name has been getting prominently figured in the case. Even the family members of Naik has named him while addressing a press conference on Saturday," Chodankar said.Demanding the resignation of the BJP leader, Chodankar said, "We demand that Mauvin should immediately step down from the state cabinet or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him to make sure that the investigation in the case is impartial and the one who is found involved in the act be punished."He also alleged that there would be political pressure on the investigating officer as Godinho is a senior member in the cabinet, who works like HMV (His Master's Voice) on several issues.The Congress leader, further, said in a release, "Godinho, who pretended to believe in Congress ideology in the past, has got himself completely saffronised to get out of corruption charges levelled against him by the BJP.""Naik's death has sent shockwaves amongst the people. His family members are not able to believe that the person with such mighty guts and willpower would end his life in this fashion," the Congress leader said.The death also indicates how the land mafia has been operating in the state under the BJP-led government's rule, Chodankar added.Further, he asserted that police should be provided with freehand to conduct a fair probe into the matter and Godinho should step down with immediate effect as wasting any more time on this case can lead to the destruction of evidence. (ANI)