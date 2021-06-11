Goa Congress protests against fuel price hike

Panaji, June 11 (IANS) Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Friday rode a bullock cart to a petrol pump near Panaji, to protest against the rising costs of petrol in Goa. The price of petrol in Goa is around Rs 94 per litre.

The protest was a part of a nationwide exercise carried out by the Congress party to highlight rising fuel costs under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance regime.