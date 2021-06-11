Goa Congress protests against fuel price hike

Panaji, June 11 (IANS) Goa state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Friday rode a bullock cart to a petrol pump near Panaji, to protest against the rising costs of petrol in Goa. The price of petrol in Goa is around Rs 94 per litre.
The protest was a part of a nationwide exercise carried out by the Congress party to highlight rising fuel costs under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance regime.
"The ruling BJP is against the common man. The ever rising cost of petrol is an example of that. People will have to resort to riding bullock carts because petrol is so expensive," Chodankar said.
