Goa Congress seeks SIT probe in death of 2 Andhra youth during Sunburn

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Congress in Goa on Saturday has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe by a retired High Court judge into the mysterious deaths of two Andhra Pradesh youngsters outside the Sunburn Klassique EDM festival venue in North Goa, said Goa Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello while speaking to ANI.



The two youth died during the Sunburn festival at Vagator on Friday. Police suspect that the deaths are due to drug overdose but are yet to make any official statement.

Pratima Coutinho, Mahila Congress president demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

"We want a high-level inquiry into the role of Babu Ajgaonkar (Manohar Ajgaonkar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Goa) who took the side of

Sunburn in organising this music festival, despite the fact that the organisers in the past have defaulted on various payments to the government," she said while speaking to ANI.

