Goa cop's 4-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

Panaji, Oct 29 (IANS) A four-year-old boy died after he accidentally fired the service of his father, serving as a police head constable at himself, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Bicholim sub district in North Goa.

The victim's father Dasharath Vaigankar had returned home from his duty in a VIP security detail and had left his service pistol in the drawing room, before going to freshen up, when his four-year-old son picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.