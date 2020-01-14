Goa cops attacked by drunk men, two held

Panaji, Jan 14 (IANS) Three policemen were thrashed by seven men in a drunken state at Cuncolim village in South Goa on Tuesday, an official said.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Arvind Gawas, two accused were arrested, while five others have taken shelter in nearby forest areas.

"These boys were partying and drinking alcohol when the police control room received a complaint about them. When our personnel reached the spot and asked them to leave, they refused. While they were being rounded up to be taken to the police vans they started attacking the policemen," Gawas said.

The official also said that the three policemen, who were injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have been discharged. "None of the policemen were seriously injured," Gawas said, adding that the police were tracking down the missing accused persons. maya/sdr/