Goa court to pass verdict in Tarun Tejpal case today

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): A sessions court in Goa will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict in case of rape trial against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.



Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told ANI that the court has scheduled the final verdict in the case on Tuesday during the morning session.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He is currently on bail. Additional district and sessions court judge heard final arguments in the Tejpal case on March 8 and fixed the matter for judgment to a later date.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)









