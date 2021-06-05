Goa Crime Branch apprehends drug peddler from J-K in Anjuna

Anjuna (Goa) [India], June 5 (ANI): Goa Crime Branch on Saturday apprehended a drug peddler from Jammu and Kashmir with a cocktail of several party drugs in Anjuna.



According to officials of the Crime Branch, the accused has been identified as Mansoor Ahmed, resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Crime Branch received information regarding drug trafficking activities from one peddler near Praisewaddo, Anjuna after which the crime branch team got into action and conducted a raid wherein Ahmed was arrested with several packets of narcotic drugs.

Upon search, he was found in possession of ganja, charas, ecstasy tablets, cocaine, and LSD.

He works on and off in Kashmiri shops during the season and got into drug trafficking for tourists, the police informed. (ANI)

