Goa curfew extended till July 12, stadiums to open: CM

Panaji, July 2 (IANS) Outdoors sports complexes, stadiums and saloons will open in Goa, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced an extension of the ongoing state level curfew till July 12.

"State level curfew will be extended till 7am, July 12, 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open," Sawant tweeted.