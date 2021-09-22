Goa, Delhi CMs call each other 'copycats' over duplicacy in govt schemes

"In fact, it is he who is copying me," Sawant told reporters at a government function here.

Panaji, Sep 22 (IANS) Stung by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusation that his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant duplicates Delhi government's initiatives, the latter hit back on Wednesday, accusing the AAP national convener of copying him.

Kejriwal on Wednesday took a dig at Sawant, accusing the Goa Chief Minister of duplicating the initiatives of his government in Delhi.

"I believe that whatever is happening in Delhi, he (Sawant) is copying them in Goa. When the people of Goa can vote for the original, why do you need a duplicate? The duplicate person will end up doing 'gadbad' (trouble)," Kejriwal had said.

The blame game between the two Chief Ministers comes a day after Kejriwal announced 80 per cent job reservation in the private sector for Goans if the party is voted to power after next year's Assembly elections, while also announcing a slew of unemployment doles in the poll-bound state.

Sawant said that it was his government which first started a 'Model Career Centre' last year in order to facilitate jobs for the state's youth in the private sector.

"I was the first to start a Model Career Centre, the apprenticeship shceme, and the fellowship scheme, among others. My government started facilitating private jobs, not now but sometime back. Jobs have been facilitated through the MCC at Godrej, Colgate and Merck. These (companies) have already placed orders for jobs," the Goa CM said, while accusing the Delhi government of providing only 450-500 jobs over the last five years.

--IANS

maya/arm