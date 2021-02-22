Goa DJ held for 'vulgar comments' against Shivaji on FB

Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) Police in Goa on Monday arrested Nacellis Noronha, a 32-year-old DJ, for posting "vulgar comments" about legendary Maratha king Shivaji on social media last week, an official statement said.

According to the statement issued by the Goa Police, Noronha, a resident of Siolim village in North Goa, was arrested after a complaint filed by one Premanand, also from the same village, who alleged that the accused made a "vulgar comment" against Shivaji Maharaj on Facebook, thereby hurting religious sentiments.