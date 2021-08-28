Goa doctor assault: IMA condemns attack on senior doctor

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 29 (ANI): Days after a senior doctor was allegedly physically assaulted in Porvorim, Goa, the Indian Medical Association condemned the attack on Dr Amol Tilve and demanded the arrest of the culprit on Saturday.



Dr Tilve was assaulted on August 27 in Porvorim.

In a press statement, the IMA demanded the arrested of Minesh Narvekar in order to keep the morale and confidence high of fellow colleagues.

In a press statement, IMA Goa President Dr Vinayak Buvaji said, "The incident of physical abuse on August 27 on a reputed senior doctor colleague from Porvorim has put the medical fraternity across Goa in torment. Globally, it is showing that the COVID-19 virus is fluctuating. The pandemic has exhausted the healthcare workers and it is taking a toll on their mental and physical health."

He further added, "Being an obstetrician & a gynaecologist, who has been practising for the past 23 years, I can still say the obstetric outcome is unpredictable. And no one has the right to take law into their own hands and act cowardly and disgracefully in the eventualities of these uncertainties of obstetric practice. It is surprising that Goa, where there is a high literacy rate, is also witnessing a high number of assault incidents."

The statement also said that if the silence is the answer from the authorities concerned then it would be the beginning of the end of a noble medical profession. (ANI)

