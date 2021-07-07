Goa ex-Speaker Arlekar is HP Guv, greetings pour in for Mumbai journo Aklekar

Journalist Rajendra, who shares a surname which bears some similarity -- by a long shot -- to that of the former Goa Speaker Arlekar, has taken to Twitter to halt the string of wrongly attributed messages congratulating him for his appointment as Governor of the northern state.

Panaji, July 7 (IANS) The sudden elevation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Goa Speaker Rajendra Arlekar as the Himachal Pradesh Governor on Tuesday has triggered a flurry of activity on Mumbai-based journalist Rajendra Aklekar's Twitter handle.

"aa, aa! (That isn't me) I am being inundated with congratulatory messages and tagged for being appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. I AM NOT THE ONE. I have no political inclination, affiliation or connection. I am happy with my trains and buses, history and heritage," Aklekar said in his post from his handle @rajtoday which has 26,000-plus followers.

Aklekar works as a journalist in a popular Mumbai tabloid.

Among those who erroneously congratulated Aklekar was Bihar's Art and Culture Minister Alok Ranjan.

Aklekar has also been tagged in congratulatory wishes sent on Twitter by the BJP SC Morcha intended for the Goa BJP leader.

--IANS

maya/skp/khz/bg