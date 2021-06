Panaji, June 26 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced extension of the 'curfew' imposed in the state on account of the Covid pandemic till July 5.

"The government of Goa has decided to extend the state level curfew till July 5," Sawant tweeted.

The state level curfew had been first imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state.