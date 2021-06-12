Goa extends Covid curfew till June 21

Panaji, June 12 (IANS) The Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till June 21.

"The Goa government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am of June 21. Shops, including panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm.

Besides, only 50 guests are allowed in a marriage function," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.