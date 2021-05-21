Goa extends Covid curfew till May 31: CM

Panaji, May 21 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Friday resolved to extend the ongoing curfew in the state to May 31, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

"We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were," Sawant said.

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state.