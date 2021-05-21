  1. Sify.com
  4. Goa extends Covid curfew till May 31: CM

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 21st, 2021, 13:40:25hrs
Panaji, May 21 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Friday resolved to extend the ongoing curfew in the state to May 31, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

"We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were," Sawant said.

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew, while medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

--IANS

maya/ash

