Goa extends curfew till June 7, says CM's office

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 a.m. of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Goa CMO tweeted.

Panaji, May 29 (IANS) The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till June 7, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to May 31.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the period of the curfew, while medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the curfew period.

Goa currently has 15,326 active cases, while 2,570 persons have died due to Covid related complications since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In all, 1,53,456 persons have tested positive in Goa.

--IANS

maya/skp/