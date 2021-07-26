Goa floods: Guv appeals for Central assistance

Speaking to reporters, Pillai also said that 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed by the heavy rain over the last two weeks.

Panaji, July 26 (IANS) Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, on Monday, appealed to the Centre for assistance in the wake of the floods in Goa, which has caused damage to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

"Owing to heavy rain for a couple of days and release of water from dams which were fully filled up, several areas and taluks in Goa were flooded. As per government sources more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed. And the large number of standing crops has also been damaged. The loss is estimated to be in the region of around Rs 500 crore," Pillai said.

"The Central government is sympathetic to the victims and the Goan people. Government is taking proper steps to provide relief to the affected people. I am also requesting the Central government to give more and more help to the flood affected people of Goa and I hope we will be able to get over this difficult situation," Pillai said.

