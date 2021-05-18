Goa Forward Party demands govt job to kin of deceased COVID warriors

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, demanding that the kin of "COVID warriors" who died in the line of duty be given jobs in the state government on humanitarian grounds.



In a letter addressed to Sawant, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said Goa lost several COVID warriors either due to the virus "or in the line of defence while selflessly serving our people".

Stressing that the employment as an act of compensation from the government, former deputy chief minister Sardesai said, "Families who rely on their loved one's support both financially and emotionally are left helpless and in need of immediate government support. Therefore, we strongly recommend that the Government of Goa should employ the immediate Goan family member/next of kin (either spouse or oldest child) to a government job - as an act of support, compensation and compassion to the grieving family."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Goa has registered 2,152 COVID-related deaths so far. There are still 25,753 active cases of coronavirus in the coastal state. (ANI)

