Goa Forward Party meets Governor, urges him not to give assent to bills passed in Assembly

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 1 (ANI): A delegation of Goa Forward Party led by Working President Kiran Kandolkar and Vice President Durgadas Kamat and MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palyekar, met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and appealed him not to give his assent to the bills passed in a 'hurried manner' by the BJP.



In a letter submitted to the Governor, GFP MLAs said, "The manner in which the 11 bills were tabled in the state assembly itself spoke volumes and portrayed that the Chief Minister was attempting to have the bills passed without a chance to the opposition MLAs to consider the same."

"It is an attempt to exclude any chance of a debate on the contents of the bills, be it the legality, the propriety, the constitutionality and otherwise the cause and effect of the same," it further read.

"Crucial and important bills which directly affect rights of the citizenry cannot be moved surreptitiously in such a hasty manner and that too in complete violation of the democratic process and legislative process which the state government is bound by," the MLAs said. (ANI)

