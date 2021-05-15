Goa gears up for Cyclone Tauktae; NDRF team arrives

Panaji, May 15 (IANS) The Goa government is gearing up for Cyclonic storm Tauktae which is gathering momentum along the country's western coast.

While Goa witnessed thunder, lightning and heavy showers on Friday, the Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a severe cyclonic storm from May 15 to May 17 with wind speed in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.