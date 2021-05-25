Goa government moves HC against Tarun Tejpal acquittal

"The government has filed an appeal against the acquittal with the Bombay High Court bench in Goa," an official said.

Panaji, May 25 (IANS) Days after a trial court in the state acquitted former Tehelka Editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal of all charges, including rape, in a 2013 case, the Goa government has filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court challenging the verdict.

The former Editor-in-Chief of the Tehelka investigative magazine had been accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her at a five star resort in Goa.

Tejpal had been booked under sections under Sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

On May 21, the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa had acquitted Tejpal from all the charges.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had described the order as "unfortunate" and had said that his government would challenge it in the High Court.

