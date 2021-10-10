Goa Governor extends greetings on Durga Puja

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai extended his greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Durga Puja.



"Durga Puja is a very important festival celebrated in our country with great devotion and enthusiasm. It signifies the triumph of good over evil. The worship of Goddess Durga helps devotees to remove fear, negative thoughts and attain peace" the governor said in his message.

He concluded by saying that, "While celebrating the festival this year, I urge all people to follow health and safety protocols. May the celebrations of Durga Puja this year bring renewed peace, prosperity, and happiness to one and all, and strengthen the prevailing social and cultural harmony of our beautiful state". (ANI)

