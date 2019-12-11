Goa govt commissions Parrikar's political biography

Panaji, Dec 11 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to commission a book on the "political journey" of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"The cabinet has cleared publishing of a book on ex-Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar," Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister also said that author Nitin Gokhale has been commissioned to write the book on Parrikar, saying that it would be published by March 19 next year.

Parrikar served as the Chief Minister of Goa on four occasions besides serving as the Union Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet from 2014-17. On Thursday, Sawant will also release 'The Legend', a photo book "capturing rare and different moods" of Parrikar's political journey as part of the inaugural function of the 'Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav' in Panaji. The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Science Technology on the theme 'Science for Society' to honour late Parrikar's commitments towards science and eminent scientists and technocrats are scheduled to speak at the festival. 'The Legend' is published by the Department of Information and Publicity of the state government. It is a photo account of different facets of the former Defence Minister's personality.