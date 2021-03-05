Goa govt corporations work on plans for self reliance: CM

Sawant also said that the other top corporations like the Goa Tourism Development Corporation and the Economic Development Corporation had also been directed to come up with ways to make the government-funded bodies self-reliant, in sync with the Goa government's maxim of 'Swarampurna Goa'

Panaji, March 5 (IANS) The Goa government's major corporation, the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has been directed to come up with concrete plans to bid for central government infrastructure projects in the near future, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"I have asked the GSIDC to follow the Government of India model, where it allots works to public sector undertakings. The Corporation can approach the Indian Railways, the Indian Navy, the Goa Shipyard (a Defence Ministry

undertaking) to take up works," Sawant said.

The Corporation is a special purpose vehicle of the Government of Goa set up in the early 2000s for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects, envisaged by the government, including roads, bridges, fly-overs, bus-stands, hospitals, tourism-related projects, etc, in Goa.

Sawant also said that other government Corporations had also been asked to submit a pre-budget proposal for incorporating the principle of self reliance in their functioning.

