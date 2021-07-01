Goa govt takes up connectivity issue with BSNL after students' protest march

Panaji, July 1 (IANS) The state government has taken up the issue of poor internet connectivity with BSNL officials in Goa, a day after students in Valpoi village in North Goa marched to the local BSNL office claiming that their online classes were being hampered due to poor and inconsistent net connectivity.

Goa Health Minister and MLA from Valpoi, Visjwajit Rane, said on Thursday that he has taken up the issue of poor internet connectivity with the General Manager of BSNL Goa.

"I have taken up the issue pertaining to mobile network connectivity with the General Manager of BSNL Goa and have requested him to take prompt action on the same. We shall be having a meeting with all the village panchayat members in this regard along with representatives of BSNL. Connectivity issues persist in different parts of Goa," Rane said.

The Health Minister said that he has also taken up the issue of poor connectivity with the private telecom service providers in order to ensure that seamless internet connectivity could be provided to the students taking online classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue of poor connectivity has been flagged on numerous occasions by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant himself, but Wednesday's protest march by students from the Valpoi region was the first instance of a public demonstration by the student community seeking better internet connectivity.

--IANS

maya/arm