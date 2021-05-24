Goa govt to submit policy on vaccine procurement to Bombay HC

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) The Goa government will submit its policy related to procurement of vaccines from private sources to the Bombay High Court, even as the Court said that there is no clarity on hiring of more personnel to deal with the COvid crisis in the state.

"In addition to these issues, the learned Advocate General also offers to communicate to this Court the State's policy decision, if any, on the procurement of vaccination shots from sources other than the Union Government," a division bench of M.S. Sonak and S.C. Gupte said on Monday.