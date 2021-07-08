Goa govt's Covid relief initiative is actually BJP's poll relief package: Cong

"I had demanded for an economic revival package of Rs 100 crore to help the marginalised sector. What @goacm has announced is @BJP4Goa's Election Revival Package," Kamat tweeted on Thursday.

Panaji, July 8 (IANS) A day after the Goa government announced a financial relief package for families and small businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Thursday dubbed the measure as an "election revival package".

Elections to the state assembly are scheduled to be held in February 2022.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led cabinet had cleared two financial relief packages linked to providing economic relief to sections impacted by the pandemic.

One of the two schemes involved providing an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those who have lost a family member after testing positive for Covid-19, for family units with a collective income ceiling of Rs 8 lakh annually.

More than 3,000 persons have died in the state due to Covid-related complications since 2020.

The cabinet on Wednesday had also cleared a one-time Covid relief financial scheme for the marginalised and unorganised sector, including those involved in traditional occupations like coconut pluckers, potters, etc, which would enable them to avail Rs 5,000 from the state government. According to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant between 25,000 to 30,000 persons are eligible to avail the one-time relief package.

--IANS

maya/bg