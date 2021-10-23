Goa has everything needed for development of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Noting that Goa has everything needed for the development of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was possible due to the "double-engine" BJP-led government in the state.



Speaking during the virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa" programme, PM Modi on Saturday said that Goa has both agricultural land and opportunities in the blue economy.

"Goa has both rural cultures as well as attractive urban life. Goa has both agricultural land and opportunities in the blue economy. Goa has everything needed for the development of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. This was possible due to the "double-engine" government, referring to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and the state," said PM Modi.

He further described Goa as a new model of development and said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state played a leading role in implementing schemes of the central government.

The Prime Minister noted that in the coming years, fish processing will be one of the biggest strengths of the country, and Goa has the potential to become India's strength in fish processing.

"Goa governemnt has also done record-buying from the farmers. Goa can become India's strength in fish processing. India's fish reaches global markets after being processed in east Asian countries. To change this, the fisheries sector, for the first time, is being provided assistance at a large scale," he added.

PM Modi informed that incentives are also being given at every level from various ministries for the modernisation of fishermen's boats.

"Our fishermen in Goa are also getting a lot of help under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana," he added.

PM Modi noted that in just one year, the production of fruits-vegetables has also seen a 40 per cent growth, while milk production has witnessed a 20 per cent growth in the state.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

