Goa has scope for exploiting maritime trade: CM

Panaji, March 2 (IANS) Goa has scope for exploiting maritime-linked trade, especially in the areas of import and export of commodities and tourism, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, a day before he is scheduled to address the two-day Maritime India Summit 2021 that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant thanked Narendra Modi for mentioning Goa as being one of the key areas for development of marine clusters at the summit on Tuesday, in which Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, were also present.

"They have invited all these investors to India. They have specially mentioned Goa and invited people to invest in shipbuilding repairs, imports and exports. I thank the Prime Minister for it," Sawant said.

"There is scope in Goa for handling commodities and tourism," Sawant said, adding that he will spell out the existing maritime infrastructure in Goa and create a blueprint of new infrastructure which are needed to be raised for expanding the scope of maritime trade in Goa.

