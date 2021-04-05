Goa hospitals running out of beds, warns Health Minister

Panaji, April 5 (IANS) As Goa witnesses a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, designated Covid-19 hospitals in the state are beginning to run out of beds, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.
"As we speak, we are reaching full bed capacity in South Goa District Hospital as well as Goa Medical College, where we hardly have 15-20 beds and 10-15 beds, respectively. Everyday we are getting between 30-40 admissions a day and this is increasing and we feel that this will go higher," he said.
"Goa cannot remain insulated from other neighbouring states. We have Maharashtra which is peaking more than last year. Karnataka is facing a similar situation. Similar situations exist in other states too," he added.
Goa reported 247 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of active cases in the state to 2,046. As many as 837 persons have died after testing positive for Covid so far, while 59,315 cases have been reported in the state until now.
--IANS
maya/vd