Goa hospitals running out of beds, warns Health Minister

Panaji, April 5 (IANS) As Goa witnesses a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, designated Covid-19 hospitals in the state are beginning to run out of beds, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

"As we speak, we are reaching full bed capacity in South Goa District Hospital as well as Goa Medical College, where we hardly have 15-20 beds and 10-15 beds, respectively. Everyday we are getting between 30-40 admissions a day and this is increasing and we feel that this will go higher," he said.