Goa IMA starts tele-consultation for Covid patients in home isolation

Panaji, April 20 (IANS) With an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Goa, the Indian Medical Association has started a free tele consultation programme for the patients, who are in home isolation and are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
According to a statement issued by the Goa chapter of the Association, around 150 doctors across the state have signed up for the programme.
"IMA-Goa state members will make time-to-time video presentations, which will educate the general public about how to take care of themselves and on the use of pulse oximeter, how to prepare hypochlorite solution and take care of waste created for proper disposal," the statement said.
The Association has also started a 'paid quarantine facility' for doctors and their families, healthcare workers in both the state's districts, in case they test positive.
--IANS
maya/dpb