Goa is first rabies-free state in the country: CM

Panaji, June 23 (IANS) Goa has not reported a single rabies case in the last three years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, making Goa the first rabies-free state in the country.

"We have now achieved 5,40,593 vaccinations against the rabies in dogs and educated nearly a lakh people in dog bite prevention across Goa as well as set up 24-hours rabies surveillance involving an emergency hotline and rapid response team for dog bite victims," the Chief Minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.