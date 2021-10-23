Goa is key centre of India's tourism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Noting Goa's contribution to the country's economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Goa is a key centre of India's tourism.



Addressing the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa" programme, PM Modi said, "Goa is a key centre of India's tourism and thus, in India's economy. In the last few years, we have given every form of support to promote tourism and hospitality. The Central government has also supported Goa for the development of tourism hubs."

Speaking on the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme, the Prime Minister said, "In India's vaccination campaign, special incentives have been given to the states of the country, including Goa, which is the centre of tourism. Goa has also benefited a lot from this."

He further lauded the state government for administering the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible people in the state.

Commenting on Goa's stellar performance in implementing central government schemes, the Prime Minister said "India set the goal of being free from open defecation. Goa achieved this target 100 per cent. The country set a target of providing electricity connection to every household. Goa has achieved the goal 100 per cent. In Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan - Goa has become the first state to achieve 100 per cent implementation. In the matter of giving free ration to the poor - Goa has achieved 100 per cent."

PM Modi said the infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and our fishermen.

He added that Goa's fund for the modernisation of rural infrastructure has been increased fivefold this year as compared to earlier.

"Incentives are being given at every level from various ministries for modernisation of fishermen's boats. The fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana also," he added.

The Prime Minister on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

