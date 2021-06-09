Goa launches 16 e-services of transport department

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 9 (ANI): As many as 16 services related to the transport department will be accessible through an online portal in Goa, said the state transport minister Mauvin Godinho.



The portal will be fully operational from Friday, informed the transport minister.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said, "We are launching 16 e-services wherein people will be able to directly go online to access them on a portal. It will allow people to renew new temporary permits and goods carriage permits, among other services. The service will be fully operational online from Friday."

"We have a total of 174 services, and slowly we are moving towards digitizing as many as possible," Godinho added.

The facility has been established in order to provide transport services at the doorstep of the people in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which restricts movement.

"This is our digital footprint on the services rendered to the people. Earlier, people had to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to get these services done. However, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is better to sit at home and avail these services," said the state transport minister.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh also launched a similar facility on June 2. Under the name 'Tunhar Sarkar, Tuhar Dwar', it is said to provide 22 transport-related services at people's doorstep.

According to Goa media bulletin issued on Tuesday, the state reported 473 new Covid-19 cases, 957 recoveries, and 14 deaths over 24 hours. There are 5,899 active cases in the state. (ANI)

