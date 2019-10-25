Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued the 'yellow alert' for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts.

Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population.

The weather forecasting agency had issued an 'orange alert' and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for today in various districts of the state.

An orange alert warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'KYARR' (pronounced as KYARR) in the early morning today."The storm is likely to move nearly northwards during the next six hours and then move west-northwest wards towards Oman coast during the subsequent five days. It is very likely to intensify into a severe 'cyclonic storm' during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours," the agency added.The IMD further stated, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa during next 12 hours.Moreover, squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off remaining coastal districts of north Maharashtra and the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.According to IMD, minor damage is also expected over Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa during next 12 hours. Minor damage is expected for the banana trees, ripe paddy crops and near coastal agriculture due to salt spray. Damage is also expected for unsecured structures.The IMD had also advised the fishermen not to venture into along and off Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka coasts and the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. (ANI)