Goa Liquor Traders Association expresses support to govt in implementation of Goa Excise Act

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Goa Liquor Traders Association (GLTA) on Saturday expressed its support to the state government in implementing the rules of Goa Excise Act which are mandatory for all licensed holders across the state.

The President of Goa Liquor Traders Association Dattaprasad Naik spoke to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asked him for time to be given to wine shops and bars to implement the upload of daily sales and purchase on the new Excise application.



The Chief Minister has assured GLTA not to panic and that nobody will be harassed by any official.

Commissioner of Excise, Amit Satija also clarified that the specific rule for upload of daily sales and purchase applies only to retailers and wholesalers and not to bars and restaurants.

"We request spokespersons of Political parties not to drag liquor traders to fulfil their political gains. GLTA and Excise department will work together for smooth implementation of Excise laws in the state of Goa," the GLTA said in a release. (ANI)

