Panaji, April 28 (IANS) Goa will undergo a lockdown from Thursday evening to Monday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Essential services and industries will be open, Sawant also said.

The step has been taken in wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Sawant also said, while urging people not to panic-buy. "The lockdown will be lifted on Monday," the Chief Minister said.