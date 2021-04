Panaji, April 25 (IANS) Goa has reported 2,293 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day count so far, pushing the tally to 77,477, health officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 24 more patients have died in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 1,017 in the state, officials added.

According to the Health Ministry, the active cases in Goa have climbed to 13,689.