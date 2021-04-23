Goa lowers price for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

Panaji, April 23 (IANS) The Goa government on Friday lowered the existing capped price for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals from Rs 10,000 per day to Rs 8,000 per day for treatment in a general ward.

"Considering the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the state of Goa and in order to make private services more affordable to the common man during the Covid-19 crisis, government hereby reduces the capped rates prescribed," says an order issued by the Health Ministry.