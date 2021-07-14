Goa makes Covid vaccination compulsory for school teachers

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) The Goa government has made vaccination mandatory for school teachers, with exception for those who have a medical condition, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said that the step had been taken in order to safeguard the future of students.

"Our expert committee has suggested that all teachers will have to be vaccinated. The exception is for those who have medical problems. They can produce (medical) certificates and avail of relaxation. Otherwise there will be compulsory vaccination," Sawant said.