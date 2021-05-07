Goa MLAs to start war-rooms to track Covid in constituencies: CM

Panaji, May 7 (IANS) Legislators in Goa have been directed to start "war rooms" in their respective constituencies to keep track of Covid-19 cases and look after patients, who are in isolation or need to be shifted to hospitals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The war rooms should also feature a call centre, from where the MLAs representatives should speak to patients in home isolation and keep track of their health, Sawant also said, even as Goa registered a record 3,869 cases on Thursday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state to 29,752.